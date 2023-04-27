HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The high school softball playoffs are underway in the Rio Grande Valley.
La Joya and Lopez began their playoff campaigns with victories.
Highlights in video above.
Final scores
6A
La Joya 12, Harlingen 1 (F)
La Joya leads best-of-three series 1-0
San Benito 19, Mission 2 (F)
San Benito leads best-of-three series 1-0
5A
Lopez 5, Pioneer 1 (F)
Lopez leads best-of-three series 1-0
CC Carroll 7, Mission Veterans 0 (F)
CC Carroll leads best-of-three series 1-0
Gregory-Portland 3, Palmview 1 (F)
Gregory-Portland leads best-of-three series 1-0
4A
Alice 21, Raymondville 2 (F)
Alice leads best-of-three series 1-0