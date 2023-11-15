SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA senior Alex Carranza signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at the University of Central Arkansas.

Carranza finished her senior season with 6 kills, 47 aces and 462 digs.

The Bears finished its 2023 season in the Area-Round after a loss to San Antonio Brennan.

Carranza’s commitment to the next level was a token to all the hard work she has put into the sport.

“It definitely feels rewarding,” Alex Carranza, senior setter and libero, said. “I mean, after all the hard work I’ve put into this sport, I’m just excited to take my career to the next level.”