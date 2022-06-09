EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — RGV FC Academy players are making their presence felt on RGV FC’s first team.

In late May, 17-year-old Duilio Herrera scored for in the club’s 3-2 loss against San Antonio.

Since then, three more academy players have been called up to the first team.

Eighteen-year-old Aner Gael Gonzalez of Palmview and 16-year-old Weslaco resident Jose Angel Luna were signed by the first team on June 2.

Luna is excited by the opportunity to showcase his talent on the first team.

“The academy level got me prepared to be ready for this professional level,” Luna said. “I was lucky enough to sign a contract with the pros. Dream come signing with the first team.”

The Toros signed another academy player from the Rio Grande Valley, goalie Alexis Gonzalez of Brownsville.

As USL Academy signings, these players can play league games this season while retaining their NCAA eligibility.

The Toros next game is on Saturday, June 11 at Oakland.