EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers tipped off its annual Nike Basketball Camp.

The four-day camp caters to players age 7 through 16. The campers get the opportunity to further develop their basketball skills with the help of Vipers Academy coaches and players.

Instruction included station work, drills and friendly competitions throughout the day.

“It’s just beautiful what the game of basketball can do for young kids,” said Marvin Smith, former Vipers guard and current Maine Celtic. “It’s an opportunity for them to get better, to learn from professionals like myself and from instructors, but most importantly, to have fun and build comradery with one another and meet new friends all through the game of basketball.”

While the campers get the chance to learn from the staff, the staff learn just as much from the students.

“When I was a kid, I had older guys or adults that would teach me the game,” said Mire Chatman, Manager of Basketball Operations at Jr. Vipers Academy. “I just remember what they did for me, so I want to do the same for these kids.”

The camp runs from June 27 through the 30.

The Vipers will host another Nike Basketball Camp Aug. 7 through the 10.