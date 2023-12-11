HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Veterans Memorial’s trip to the state semifinals capped off a magical season for a team from the Rio Grande Valley.

Here’s a look back at the historical season for the Chargers.

Veterans started the season with a loss to San Benito, followed by another loss in Week 4 to PSJA.

The Chargers entered district play with a 3-2 record. Facing adversity, this team never looked back.

Brownsville Veterans went on to win the District 16-5A DI title outright and continued to make noise in the postseason, beating teams such as PSJA North and Corpus Christi Miller.

The Charger’s season came to a close in the Class 5A-DI state semifinals against Smithson Valley. Despite the loss, the Chargers rallied behind the community’s support, being the first team from the Rio Grande Valley to reach the Final Four in 20 years.