PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A game of rock, paper, scissors, decided twin brothers Dante and Danny’s positions in the PSJA North football program.

That was when they were freshmen. Now juniors, the Garcias lead both sides of the line for the Raiders, and PSJA North has reaped the benefits. They are off to a 7-0 start this season.

Head Coach Marcus Kaufman has seen these two brothers grow up right in front of his eyes.

“Their mom was a principal here,” said Kaufman. “They were little. They’d be up around the school. They’d be over here. They’d be in the weight room just messing around. They’ve grown up a bunch. They’re pretty much in charge of those guys (the linemen) right now.”

Dante plays on the offensive side of the ball, while Danny plays on defense. The two were freshmen when a game of rock, paper, scissors decided which side of the ball the two brothers would play.

Both recall that day very well.

“Freshman year, like Kaufman said, we did rock, paper, scissors to see who was gonna go on what side of the ball, and I did win,” said Danny Garcia. “So I chose defense, and he went on offense, and that’s the way it’s been ever since.”

The two have always been around each other, on and off the field. Growing up playing on the same teams, their family has seen them grow with the game they love.

While the two are used to the support from their family on Friday nights, the two never take it for granted.

“For my family members, I think it’s pretty awesome for them because they can see us every Friday out on the field together,” said Dante Garcia. “And then my brother playing on the team as a freshman there’s nothing better to ask for, for our family.”

“It’s an amazing feeling just knowing that we have a good support system, on and off the field,” said Dante Garcia.

Dante and Danny still have one more year together under the Friday Night Lights. Until then, the two brothers will continue to dominate the line of scrimmage for the Raiders.