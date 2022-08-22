PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA Memorial turns a new page for the 2022-23 season after only one win last year.

The Wolverines went 1-9 overall with a district record of 1-7. However, this offseason was Coach Will Littleton and his coaching staff’s first full offseason with the team.

Littleton knows how important the offseason is for high school athletes, and that has him confident heading into this season.

“It’s not only an offseason for football. It’s an offseason to change young boys into men,” said Littleton. “To make them tough and make them understand responsibility and hard work. I feel like we can put 11 players on the field that can play with anybody, so we just got to get the kids to believe in that and to continue to get better and continue to work hard.”

The Wolverines return a strong offensive line, led by tackles Julian Lopez and Nick Thomas. As leaders, their message to their teammates is simple.

“Coaches say you can’t coach effort,” said Julian Lopez, junior left tackle. “We try to bring that out of the younger classmen, effort, and discipline because that’s the only thing that’s going to make them better.”

PSJA Memorial faces La Joya Juarez-Lincoln on the road Friday, Aug. 26.