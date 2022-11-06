EDINBURG, Texas (Valley Central) – Sophomore college student Will Johnston has traveled nearly 12,000 miles to play basketball for UTRGV this season.

Johnston began his journey in Sydney, Australia. Growing up, Johnston originally fell in love with rugby, with hopes of becoming a professional rugby player.

“I originally played rugby,” said Johnston. “I played that. I wanted to go professional in that, and then, you know, basketball came along, and I sort of fell in love with it.”

Johnston realized following his dream of playing basketball at the next level meant coming to the U.S. He attended Perkiomen School in Pennsylvania for one year. After that, his one and only offer was South Georgia Tech.

“First year, I had to adjust a little bit,” said Johnston, “I’ll say when I went to JUCO, I really just took off from there and was ready to go.”

Johnston played two years for the Jets. He averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.7 steals in his final year. After that, it was time to make the leap to Division One.

“I called a friend of mine that I went to college with that’s a scout in Australia,” UTRGV Men’s Head Coach Matt Figger told ValleyCentral.

“He gave me the story on Will, and I watched him, offered a scholarship, and he took it. We were the first Division One school to offer a scholarship,” Figger added.

Since arriving in the Rio Grande Valley, Johnston’s mentality and work ethic has remained the same. He has not taken his opportunity for granted. His coaches and teammates have noticed just that.

“The way he shows up every day and competes,” said Figger. “He works like a pro. He trains like a pro. His commitment to the classroom, community service, everything he does, is both feet in.”

Being an underdog his entire basketball career, Johnston hopes to shed that type of attitude with his teammates this upcoming season.

He had an impressive 17 points, 10 assists and four rebounds in the Vaquero’s scrimmage against Concordia.

UTRGV starts its season on the road, Nov. 7, against Kansas State.