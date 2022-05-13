HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three Valley athletes won medals at the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin on Friday.

McAllen Memorial’s Ayden Granados won a pair of silver medals.

Granados took second-place in the Class 5A 3,200-meter run, finishing the race in 9-minutes, 8.91 seconds.

On Friday night, he took second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:11.75.

Palmview’s Destiny Quintanilla won a bronze in the girls Class 5A 3,200-meter run.

Quintanilla took second with a time of 10:49.07.

Pioneer’s Evan Thompson won a silver medal in the Class 5A shot put throw.

His throw of 55-feet, 5-inches was good enough to earn him a spot on the podium.

La Feria’s Liana Navarro won a bronze medal on Thursday in the Class 4A 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:10.09.