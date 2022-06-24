McAllen, Texas — A record number of participants tee off tomorrow morning for the 20th Texas Regional Bank McAllen Amateur Golf Championship.

The tournament will take place at Champion Lakes Golf Course, formerly named Palm View Golf Course. A tournament-high 168 players are in this weekend’s field, along with another tournament-high seven former champions in the field.

Back-to-back champion Luke Antonelli looks to three-peat as champion this weekend, but to the director of golf of Champion Lakes, everyone is a winner who competes in the tournament.

“The golfer has to have a special courage and spirit and this starving feel for constant challenge against himself to be able to want to play golf,” said Carlos Espinosa, director of golf. “That’s why now, we don’t have customers, we don’t have golfers and we don’t have players. We have champions. Everybody that visits and comes to practice and play at Champion Lakes is a true champion to us.”

Golfers will start teeing of tomorrow morning around 7:30.