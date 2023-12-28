HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It was an excellent year for high school sports in the Rio Grande Valley.

A pair of teams ended their seasons as state champions.

The Harvest Christian girls basketball team won a state title in TAPPS 1A.

Coach Jaime Gonzalez and his Eagles had reached the final four in previous years but came up short.

They cruised to a title this time around in 1A. The Eagles smashed Prestonwood Christian North, 81-25, in the title game.

In boys soccer, Hidalgo won a state title in 4A.

The Pirates became the first Valley team to win a state title since Porter in 2016.

Hidalgo forward Reynaldo Cantu scored a pair of goals in the Pirates’ 3-0 victory over Palestine in the title game.

In softball, San Benito represented the RGV at the UIL State Tournament.

The Greyhounds came up short in the 6A state semifinal, falling 3-2, against Pearland.

San Benito became the first Valley team to reach the state tournament since Weslaco in 2016.

In football, Brownsville Veterans shocked the Valley by cruising past PSJA North in the third round of the playoffs, 45-28.

The Chargers would then beat Corpus Christi Miller, 35-28, in the 5A regional title game.

The victory earned Brownsville Veterans a spot in the state semifinals.

Smithson Valley ended Brownsville Veterans’ playoff run by hammering the Chargers, 49-21.

The Chargers became the first Valley football team to reach the state semifinals since Port Isabel in 2003.