WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 2023 high school volleyball season is officially underway.
Weslaco hosted Nixon (Laredo) for the Pantherettes’ first match of their campaign.
The Pantherettes won 3 sets to 1.
by: Blake Holland
