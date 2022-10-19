HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Battle of the Arroyo rivalry is a game fans circle their calendars for every year.

This year’s contest between San Benito (7-0, 2-0) and Harlingen (7-0, 2-0) pits a pair of teams that have played stellar football.

Both teams have excellent running backs. Harlingen’s Izaiah Bell is a bruising back who can bounce off tacklers with ease. San Benito’s Fabian Garcia isn’t as big, but he can find holes created by his offensive lineman and break big runs.

The Greyhounds and Cardinals have dominated most of their opponents this season. Harlingen head football coach Manny Gomez thinks it’ll be a game that’s decided in the fourth quarter.

“We have to go one play one at a time, go about it the right way,” said Gomez. “The intention is to get first downs. And defensively, try to create turnovers.”

Harlingen has won the last three games in the series. San Benito’s seniors are hoping to put an end to the streak.

“It does hurt me,” said San Benito receiver Ricky Perez. “My senior year too, got to beat them at least once.”

Fellow senior DeAnthony Mireles knows the Greyhounds will have their hands full trying to stop Izaiah Bell.

“We obviously want to get one, so we’re preparing like we’re playing the best team in the state,” Mireles said. “Tackling number nine, we know he’s good bouncing off tackles. Ganging up, rallying to him and bringing him down.”

San Benito has only given up 26 points through seven games.

We’ll be broadcasting live from Boggus Stadium on Friday afternoon leading up to the start of the game. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.