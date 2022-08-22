HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Non-profit blood service provider Vitalant has seen a 50 percent decrease in their supply, creating an emergency shortage in the Rio Grande Valley and across the nation.

The emergency shortage is critical for blood type O, the most frequently transfused blood type. On average, Vitalant will aim to receive enough transfusions of all blood types for a sufficient four-day blood supply. The emergency shortage has fallen to a one-day supply.

Vitalant provides to nearly 900 hospitals nationwide. The non-profit urges all eligible donors to schedule an appointment for the upcoming weeks.

“We are eager to welcome the tens of thousands of donors who have recently become eligible to give blood,” said Vitalant senior vice president, Cliff Numark.

To check eligibility criteria or make an appointment, visit the Vitalant website, app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825)