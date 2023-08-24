It’s BACK! ValleyCentral’s Pro Football Challenge contest. Register TODAY! It’s FREE!

All you do is, sign-up and select the outcome of each NFL game for the remaining weeks. For every correct game pick, you earn points. Be the LOCAL weekly top point collector for your chance to win a $100 gas card from Payne Auto Group and compete for the NATIONAL grand prize of $5,000. So, don’t stand on the sidelines, get into the game and make a play for your chance to WIN! Terms and conditions apply. See site for full details.