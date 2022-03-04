The NCAA Tournament is unpredictable. Basketball fans know that one wrong pick can bust your bracket. Think your picks can make it to the end of the tournament? Then take on KVEO’s Basketball Challenge contest for your chance to win a $250! Whether your strategy is picking your teams by the mascot, by the colors, or flipping a coin, the tournament is always full of surprises.

Registration opens on March 7th, then make your bracket selections on March 13th. Supported by the Davis Law Firm. CLICK HERE TO ENTER