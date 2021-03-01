2021 Basketball Madness Contest

The NCAA Tournament is unpredictable. Basketball fans know that one wrong pick can bust your bracket. Think your picks can make it to the end of the tournament? Then take on KVEO’s Basketball Madness contest for your chance to win a million dollars! Whether your strategy is picking your teams by the mascot, by the colors, or flipping a coin, the tournament is always full of surprises.

Predict the full bracket games correctly and win a million dollars! Registration opens on March 8th then make your team selections on March 14th. Supported by the Davis Law Firm. CLICK HERE TO ENTER

