Brenda Medina is the News Anchor for NBC 23 at 5 and 10 p.m.

She was born and raised along the border, so it’s no secret that she’s passionate about border issues that affect communities like ours.

From covering the raging drug war across the border in Laredo and El Paso to covering politics with Presidential candidate visits to breaking news, she’s always making sure your voice is heard.

She’s a proud graduate of the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP) where she majored in Broadcast Journalism.

When she’s not at work you can find her out and about with her two little ones and husband. Foodies at heart, they love checking out the newest restaurants across town. She enjoys cookouts with family and friends, the beach, working out and football season, Go Cowboys!