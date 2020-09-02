Sports Reporter

Kiera Grogan joined the Valley’s sports team in August of 2020. Though she was born and raised in New York, she’s lived all over the country and is very excited to explore the Rio Grande Valley.

She attended the University of Alabama, where she played club lacrosse and served as Vice President of AWSM. She also worked for CBS Sports, traveling the Southeastern Conference every weekend in the fall to experience the most intense rivalry games. This is where she found herself enamored with the sports broadcasting industry.

After graduating from the University of Alabama, she packed up her car and moved out West to Wyoming. She spent one year with KTWO, telling the stories of local high school sports, and braving the negative temperatures at War Memorial Stadium to cover the Wyoming Cowboys.

When she’s not reporting from the field- you can find Kiera cheering on the Tide and the Cowboys (Both Wyoming, and Dallas), spoiling her two cats Tilly and Pepper, or getting her work out in for the day.

If you see Kiera around town be sure to say hello! Send her an email at kgrogan@nexstar.tv with a story idea.