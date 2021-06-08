Multimedia Journalist

A Virginia native, Kaylee Olivas joined KVEO in May of 2021 shortly after graduating from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Mass Communications and Sports and Entertainment Management.

Before joining KVEO, she interned with WACH FOX in Columbia, South Carolina where she assisted on air talent with editing, script writing, and production. She also worked with her university’s news station, SGTV as a morning news anchor and reporter.

Although her current position is in news, she is a huge sports fan and loves being on the sidelines reporting as well. She has had the opportunity to work with an SEC athletics department, an independent collegiate baseball team, and a semi-professional soccer team. She says that the equipment may be heavy when running up and down the field, but that sports has allowed for her to grow more in her journalism career.

Outside of being on camera, she loves traveling, attending music festivals and concerts, and has a major sweet tooth. Ben & Jerry’s Tonight Dough is her favorite!

Kaylee is excited for this new opportunity and to serve her new community.

If you have any news tips, feel free to follow her on Twitter @kayleeolivass or Facebook @kayleeolivastv. You can also email her at kolivas@kveo.com!