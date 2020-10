The new year is starting off busy for the Harlingen Police Department. According to Harlingen Police Commander, David Osborne, the 911 calls for his department aren’t slowing down. (Photo Courtesy: CBS 4)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Police Department is looking to hire entry-level police officers.

According to the department, the application deadline is November 11, 2020.

