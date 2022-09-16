Jeremiah Marshall

CBS 4 Weekend Anchor

Connect with Jeremiah



Jeremiah joined CBS4 in August of 2022 and is excited to call the Rio Grande Valley home!

The Austin Texas native is the youngest of five siblings and graduated from Pflugerville High School.

Jeremiah graduated from Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies.

While in college Jeremiah worked for KIII as a production assistant, photojournalist, and producer.

In 2016 Jeremiah moved to El Dorado, Arkansas, and worked as a bureau reporter for KTVE/KARD in Monroe, LA. Shortly after, Jeremiah moved back to Corpus Christi and worked for KRIS/KZTV as a news reporter, fill-in anchor, and weekend anchor. Jeremiah has also worked at ABC 27 News in Harrisburg Pennsylvania as a fill-in news anchor, reporter, and producer.

When Jeremiah is not working, he enjoys working out, cheering on the Houston Astros, trying new foods, and of course, playing with four-legged pal Hercules.

If you ever see Jeremiah out at any event or covering a story, please feel free to stop and say hi!

You can also follow Jeremiah on several social media platforms. Please feel connect and send any story tips or ideas.