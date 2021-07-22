Team USA 3×3 basketball player sidelined due to COVID

TOKYO (KSEE) — One of the newest sports at the Olympics this year is 3×3 basketball. The game is played on a half-court and ends after 10 minutes or when a team scores 21 points, whichever comes first.

The U.S. men didn’t qualify for the 2020 games, but the women did.

However, one member of Team USA won’t be competing. Katie Lou Samuelson tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Tokyo games.

“I was definitely shocked,” said Jackie Young, Samuelson’s replacement. She just found out she would be making the trip from her Florida vacation to Tokyo a few days ago.

“At the end of the day, I knew I had to step in and just try to fill the role,” Young explained. “I mean, we’re all vaccinated so we just try to come in and do whatever we can.”

Young has what it takes to fill the spot on the team. She was the number one overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft and has experience on the national team.

“Just trying to do whatever I can to help this team win,” said Young. “We’ve really been working for this, and so we’re excited about it.”

The first game for team USA is Saturday against France.