NBC 23 Chief Meteorologist

Connect with Isaac



Isaac Williams joined NBC Local 23 as the Chief Meteorologist in August of 2020. Prior to coming to the RGV, Isaac was a morning meteorologist at WHNS-TV in Greenville, South Carolina. Before that, he was the morning meteorologist at WCBI-TV in Columbus, MS. Isaac graduated in 2012 from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s of Science in Geography. In 2014, Isaac completed his Master’s in Geosciences from Mississippi State University.

Growing up in Alabama and living in the south his whole life, Isaac has been no stranger to extreme weather events. At the top of the list – April 27, 2011. An EF-4 tornado with 190 mph winds passed mere miles from his home, leveling parts of Tuscaloosa and killing more than 50 people. His hometown was leveled, but everyone came together and rebuilt.

When Isaac isn’t forecasting for south Texas, you can catch him playing Xbox, cooking, or cheering on his beloved Crimson Tide. Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!