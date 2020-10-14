Multimedia Journalist

A Houston native, Iris Karami joined KVEO in September of 2020 after graduating from her studies at the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a minor in Persian studies. Speaking four different languages, Iris uses her knowledge of culture to navigate and find stories that represent communities from all backgrounds.

Before KVEO, Iris spent time interning at KHOU-TV in Houston, KXAN-TV in Austin, interning in film production and studying video production abroad in Spain for a semester. Her background includes time working in non-profits, performing arts, film and news, and she is always looking to learn more.

Her hobbies include cars, music, modern art–with her favorite artist currently being Banksy–and anything that includes cheese!

From an Iranian-Mexican heritage, she prides herself in being well rounded with passion to serve the community.

Have a news tip? Please feel free to contact me at Irkarami@kveo.com or follow me on Twitter at @IriskaramiTV or Facebook