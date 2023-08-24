The federal courthouse in McAllen. (Photo by Mark Munoz / CBS 4 News.)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A loan specialist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture accepted bribes from two Starr County contractors, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday.

Roberto Rodriguez of Rio Grande City, a loan specialist with USDA Rural Development, self-surrendered on Thursday morning.

Rodriguez is accused of accepting bribes from Jose Sandoval and Daniel Diaz both of Rio Grande City. In exchange, Rodriguez referred people who applied for a federal home repair program to Sandoval and Diaz.

“It’s an interesting case,” said attorney Omar Escobar of Rio Grande City, who represents Sandoval.

The bribery scheme began in January 2021, according to the indictment, and involved more than $45,000 in ill-gotten gains.

Sandoval is a grandfather who never had any previous problems with the law, Escobar said. The FBI approached Sandoval within the past 12 months.

“Was it extortion?” Escobar said, adding that he hadn’t seen the evidence yet. “Or was it a bribe?”

The distinction could be a key factor in the case, Escobar said, along with the circumstances surrounding the alleged payments.

What prompted the investigation remains unclear.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said the FBI conducted the investigation with assistance from the USDA Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General, and the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; Homeland Security Investigations, which is part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; and the Texas Rangers also participated in the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia Cook Profit, a veteran prosecutor who frequently investigates high-end drug trafficking organizations, is handling the case.

The involvement of the DEA and Profit suggests the investigation may be linked to defendants in a drug trafficking case or public corruption beyond the USDA, Escobar said.

Prosecutors allowed Rodriguez, Sandoval, and Diaz to self-surrender on Thursday morning.

Rodriguez, who isn’t represented by an attorney, remained in custody Thursday and couldn’t be reached for comment.

Diaz also remained in custody Thursday. His attorney, L. Aron Peña of Edinburg, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Rodriguez, Sandoval, and Diaz are charged with bribery. If convicted, they face a maximum of 15 years in federal prison.