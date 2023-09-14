LA JOYA, TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two La Joya Independent School District employees Thursday morning.

Both employees worked in the Transportation Department, according to a news release from La Joya ISD, which did not identify the employees by name or provide any other information about them.

“In keeping with our dedication to transparency and accountability, it is important to note that one of the employees involved self-reported their conduct to the District Administration, upon which they were directed to report their actions to the proper authorities,” according to the news release. “This action assisted the law enforcement agency and prompted an internal affairs investigation underscoring our commitment to fostering a culture of self-reporting and ethical behavior in our district.”

La Joya ISD placed both employees on administrative leave.

Interim Superintendent Heriberto “Beto” Gonzalez, who called the situation a “personnel matter,” declined to identify the employees.

Gonzalez also said he could not provide any details about the investigation.

“I do know that it just involved the Transportation Department, and regulations and requirements,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he was proud that La Joya ISD administrators directed the employee to contact law enforcement, and the district would cooperate with the investigation.

“We’re doing this in full cooperation with all of our agency partners,” Gonzalez said.

A spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety said she could not immediately comment on the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.