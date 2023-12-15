McALLEN, TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — A man who smuggled more than 400 pounds of marijuana through Sullivan City was sentenced to five years in prison Friday.

Ruben Villalon Jr., 30, of Sullivan City confessed to coordinating the drug shipment, which Border Patrol seized in February 2022.

“I want to apologize,” Villalon said Friday morning, when he appeared before Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane for sentencing.

Villalon, a father of six who spent the past 453 days in jail, said he’d taken the time to reflect.

“I am now willing to change,” Villalon said.

Friday wasn’t the first time Villalon had appeared before Crane for sentencing.

In December 2019, a Border Patrol agent watched Villalon pick up five people who illegally crossed the Rio Grande near La Grulla.

Border Patrol contacted the Texas Department of Public Safety, which stopped Villalon for speeding. Agents found the migrants nearby.

Villalon claimed that someone offered to pay him $80 per migrant, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

After his arrest, Villalon spent 147 days in jail.

Crane, the federal judge, sentenced Villalon to time served and placed him on supervised release for three years.

Villalon, though, apparently couldn’t stay away from smuggling.

In February 2022, a Border Patrol agent noticed a white Chevrolet Silverado driving through Sullivan City with bundles of marijuana in the bed.

Border Patrol attempted to stop the Silverado, but the driver sped away.

“During the pursuit, the truck struck a Border Patrol vehicle,” according to a criminal complaint filed in the case, “but continued to flee until it drove off-road and got stuck in the brush.”

Agents found more than 400 pounds of marijuana in the Silverado.

Border Patrol detained the driver, Omar Rodriguez Ozuna, 39, of La Joya, and contacted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which questioned him about the marijuana.

Ozuna said he picked up the marijuana near Cuevitas and planned to deliver the drugs to a stash house near Rosendo Benavides Elementary School.

During the investigation, agents discovered that Villalon had coordinated the marijuana shipment by sending voice messages to co-conspirators.

Villalon pleaded guilty in August 2023. He returned to court Friday wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt.

Crane, the federal judge, sentenced Villalon to five years in prison followed by four years on supervised release.

He also recommended the U.S. Bureau of Prisons send Villalon to a facility where he could participate in a drug treatment program.

“You’ve got a drug problem you need to get behind you,” Crane said.