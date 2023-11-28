RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former band director, charged with sexually assaulting a student in 2015, was taken into custody after admitting to watching anime porn on an iPad while on probation, records revealed.

On Aug. 24, 2015, David Noyola was placed on 10 years deferred adjudication with probation/community supervision after being charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child, according to Cameron County Jail records.

David Noyola (Cameron County Jail)

Previous ValleyCentral reports stated that Noyola, who was a middle school band director, was arrested after a former student came forward with allegations that he sexually assaulted her when she was 13 years old.

The victim filed a lawsuit in federal court in 2015 against the Rio Hondo Independent School District. The lawsuit stated that Noyola “pursued, lured, preyed upon and began to sexually violate [the victim] during a summer band camp at Rio Hondo High School.”

The assaults occurred from her freshman year into her sophomore year, the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit concluded by alleging that Rio Hondo ISD had knowledge of Noyola’s past history and failed to take action to protect her. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

Documents from the Cameron County Community Supervision and Corrections Department provided a timeline into Noyola’s most recent arrest.

On April 7, 2016, Noyola began attending sex offender treatment. Three months later, he admitted to having thoughts of his victim.

On Feb. 21, 2019, records show Noyola successfully completed sex offender treatment and began attending “sex offender aftercare.” However, on Nov. 7, 2021, Noyola admitted to having sexual thoughts of his victim and accessing his mother’s phone.

Part of the conditions of his probation indicated that he could not view, download or possess any pornographic images on any electronic devices, according to documents. The conditions also stated Noyola had to install and activate software that allowed authorities to monitor his online activity.

He was then referred into sex offender treatment for a second time.

On Sept. 26 of this year, a community supervision officer went into a Starbucks in Harlingen where Noyola was seen with an iPad. He was questioned and admitted to having the iPad for two months, the document stated.

Initially, Noyola told the supervision officer that he wasn’t watching pornography on the iPad. However, court records show he later admitted that he erased everything in the Starbucks parking lot. The officer went through Noyola’s internet history where he found he was viewing “Hentai (anime porn) on multiple occasions.”

On Oct. 23, the state submitted a motion for adjudication of guilt. On Nov. 15, the motion was signed and a warrant with no bond was issued. A week later, Noyola was taken into custody where he remains jailed as of Tuesday.

A court date is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2024.