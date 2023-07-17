McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Federal prosecutors on Thursday dropped all charges against a man accused of failing to report large cash transactions during a series of real estate deals in Hidalgo County.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo H. Hinojosa dismissed the case against Sergio Sosa, 31, of Mission after more than three years of pre-trial proceedings.

“It’s been a nightmare for him,” said attorney Sheldon Weisfeld of Brownsville, who represented Sosa. “He’s had a new child in the interim. And he’s trying to start his life all over again.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas decided to drop the case “in the interest of justice,” according to a motion filed by prosecutors, who did not offer any other details about the decision.

Prosecutors charged Sosa during an investigation that involved Keystone Construction, a Mission-based company that built strip malls and subdivisions throughout Hidalgo County.

Delfino Gaona, who owned Keystone Construction, accepted nearly $2.6 million in cash from 2014 to 2018 but failed to report the transactions.

In most circumstances, businesses that accept more than $10,000 in cash during a single transaction must fill out a document called IRS Form 8300. Failing to file the form is a federal crime.

Gaona pleaded guilty in 2020.

As part of his plea, Gaona admitted that Keystone Construction created fake contracts and receipts to hide the cash payments. Gaona also said he accepted $1 million from Sosa.

“Defendant, through Keystone Construction, received approximately $1 million in United States currency from Sergio Sosa — listed as ‘S.S.’ on the criminal information — in a transaction involving the purchase of two properties,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Roberto “Bobby” Lopez Jr. said in March 2020, when Gaona pleaded guilty.

The deal involved two lots near the intersection of Taylor Road and Cassandra Street in Mission.

Gaona transferred one lot to Sosa. He placed the second lot under the name of a person with the initials “G.C.”

“But both properties were to be purchased by Sosa,” Lopez said. “Despite being required to file the IRS Form 8300 for the receipt of approximately $1 million, Gaona knowingly and intentionally failed to file the IRS Form 8300 in connection with the transaction and the currency received from Sosa.”

A grand jury indicted Sosa on three counts of failing to file a financial report and three counts of structuring financial transactions to avoid reporting requirements. Sosa pleaded not guilty.

Sosa met Gaona through a pastor, and hired Keystone Construction to build him a house, said attorney Cesar de Leon of Brownsville, who represented Sosa.

“Right now, building homes is one of the big areas in the Valley where there’s a lot of money laundering,” de Leon said. “I mean, that’s just a fact.”

Sosa did not know Gaona had started cooperating with the government.

“And, at one point, he just had to find people to basically hand over to the government,” de Leon said. “And I believe Mr. Sosa was one of them.”

Sosa inherited money from his father, Weisfeld said, and brought the money to Texas.

“His father died and, as part of the estate, he received property in Mexico that was sold,” Weisfeld said. “And he brought the cash in.”

Sosa could prove where he acquired the money, Weisfeld said, and the government could not link the money to illegal activity.

“They could not prove that it was laundered money, just to make that clear,” Weisfeld said. “It was not from trafficking or any other issue.”

Sosa also paid Gaona to build a church, de Leon said, and they met to discuss the money.

“And that’s when he started trapping Sergio,” de Leon said. “To try to convince him to do some sort of criminal act.”

Weisfeld and de Leon detailed their concerns about Gaona in a motion.

“Once Mr. Gaona established a rapport with the client by directive of the Federal agents he would entrap his clients,” according to a motion Weisfeld and de Leon filed in July 2022. “To entrap his clients Mr. Gaona would accept payments in large amounts of cash and then issue irregular amounts of receipts ‘claiming’ he was in trouble with the IRS and need a ‘favor.’ As soon as his clients accepted his ‘favor’ for help, the Government would run to the Grand Jury and indict them. Among them is Mr. Sosa charged with aiding Mr. Gaona in structuring a legitimate transaction.”

Attorney Rick Salinas of Mission, who represents Gaona, called the allegations preposterous.

“That’s completely ridiculous as far as I’m concerned,” Salinas said.

Weisfeld and de Leon asked the court to set the case for trial in August. Before the court selected a trial date, however, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charges.