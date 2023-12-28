EDINBURG, TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — A politiquera who pleaded guilty to theft charges avoided prison in mid-December after she agreed to pay back $18,000.

Sylvia Rodriguez Flores, 51, of Mission claimed she could fix cases, release people from jail and stop deportations — for a few thousand dollars. After she received the money, though, Flores frequently stalled or stopped returning phone calls.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios said it’s a scheme he’s seen many times.

“They’re just trying to scam people for money. Which is not good,” Palacios said. “And they usually pick on the people most desperate to help somebody.”

Flores pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, a state jail felony.

During a hearing on Dec. 15, a judge determined Flores should spend two years in jail — the maximum punishment for a state jail felony — but suspended the sentence after Flores agreed to pay $18,000 in restitution.

In an interview, however, Flores denied any wrongdoing. Asked why she pleaded guilty anyway, Flores claimed she wanted to avoid a trial.

“I didn’t do it,” Flores said.

Flores is well known in Hidalgo County political circles.

During the past decade, Flores worked for more than a dozen politicians, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Texas Ethics Commission, the Hidalgo County Elections Department and local governments.

They paid Flores thousands of dollars and posed for photos with her at campaign functions.

Her proximity to powerful people apparently created the perception that Flores could influence the criminal justice system.

In July 2016, a man contacted Flores after the Palmview Police Department arrested his son for possession of marijuana.

Flores claimed “that she worked at the federal building in McAllen, Texas and that she knew a lot of Judges,” according to an affidavit filed with the Mission Police Department. For a fee, Flores promised to “fix everything.”

The man paid her about $3,500. When the case wasn’t dropped, the man decided to press charges.

Flores pleaded guilty to theft, a state jail felony, in 2018.

A judge placed Flores on community supervision for three years and ordered her to pay $2,500 in restitution.

Flores continued to prey on people with legal problems.

In June 2019, when the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Reynaldo Cardenas III, 40, of La Joya on a drug charge, Flores contacted his wife, Gabriela Cardenas.

The FBI planned to search the Cardenas family home, Flores said. Agents would seize anything linked to criminal activity.

“Sylvia Flores offered to hold on to money or anything of value while law enforcement officers were investigating them,” according to an affidavit signed by a Sheriff’s Office investigator.

Gabriela Cardenas handed over $24,000 in cash.

At first, the arrangement worked. Flores returned $10,000 without any problems.

“Mr. Cardenas requested their remaining $14,000 back from Sylvia Flores. Mr. Cardenas made several phone calls and arrangements to meet with Sylvia Flores, but she never showed,” according to the affidavit. “Sylvia Flores completely disregarded the Cardenas family and never returned their money.”

Reynaldo Cardenas, who followed local politics, knew that Flores had run similar scams for years.

“She takes pictures with a lot of political figures,” Reynaldo Cardenas said. “I don’t know if she does it on purpose — the pictures — but I think people believe her because of that.”

He tracked down other people who had run-ins with Flores and persuaded two of them to press charges.

“People need to realize that she’s a compulsive liar,” Reynaldo Cardenas said. “That’s the way her brain is programmed.”

Ruth Benoit, 64, of Mission met with Flores in September 2019 after her boyfriend apparently was arrested on South Padre Island.

Flores told Benoit a judge had set her boyfriend’s bond at $6,500.

“Sylvia advised Ms. Benoit that she knows some people in law enforcement and would need to give her the 6,500.00 dollars in order to help out her boyfriend and avoid for him to get deported,” according to an affidavit signed by a Palmview Police Department detective.

Benoit paid her $6,500, according to the affidavit. Flores also took $1,500 from Benoit’s bank account.

What happened to Benoit’s boyfriend remains unclear. The Palmview Police Department couldn’t verify any details about his arrest.

“Ms. Benoit never received her money back,” according to the affidavit, and Flores stopped answering her phone calls.

Lorena Perales, 46, of Edinburg had similar problems with Flores.

Perales contacted Flores in November 2019, when her husband was jailed on drunken driving charges.

Flores claimed she could arrange for the Sheriff’s Office to release him. Perales paid $5,000, but her husband remained in jail.

“Lorena made several phones (sic) calls and text messages to Sylvia requesting her money back but Sylvia would always give her the runaround,” according to an affidavit signed by a Sheriff’s Office investigator. “To this date Sylvia has completely disregarded Lorena and has not returned the money.”

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office took the cases to a grand jury, which indicted Flores on three counts of theft, a state jail felony.

Flores pleaded guilty.

State District Judge Marla Cuellar sentenced her on Dec. 15.

Flores must pay $18,000 in restitution, perform 40 hours of community service and complete a “Theft Offender Intervention Educational Program.”

If she fails to comply with the conditions of community supervision, Flores could be sent to jail.

“I hope she learns from it,” Reynaldo Cardenas said.