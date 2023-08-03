McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department arrested the assistant director of a regional police academy Tuesday after he was accused of engaging in an improper relationship with a student.

Gilberto “Gilbert” Luna, 35, of Alamo is charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony. Details about the case against Luna were not immediately available.

Luna is the assistant director of a regional police academy run by the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council.

Before he accepted a job with the police academy, Luna taught classes on law and criminal investigations at Sharyland Pioneer High School.

Luna also advised student organizations, including the local chapter of the Texas Public Safety Association and the mock trial team, according to his page on the Pioneer High School website.

After his arrest, Luna was transported to the Hidalgo County jail.

Officers booked Luna at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, according to information released by the Sheriff’s Office. Luna was released at 10:47 p.m. after he posted bond.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Luna, who could not be reached for comment.