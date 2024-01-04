McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nine people arrested during Operation Ice River, a federal investigation that revealed connections between Starr County officials and drug smugglers, may head to trial in March.

After a status conference on Thursday morning, Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane scheduled jury selection for March 25. Prosecutors anticipate the trial will take about two weeks.

“Please don’t ask for a continuance,” Crane said. “You won’t get one.”

The investigation targeted a drug trafficking organization headed by Ignacio “Nacho” Garza, 52, of Rio Grande City and Diego Alberto Reyes Roiz, 42, of Rio Grande City.

They smuggled methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana through Starr County, according to documents filed by prosecutors, and collected millions in drug money.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration started investigating Nacho Garza and Diego Reyes in June 2020.

Former Starr County Justice of the Peace Roel “Role” Valadez Jr., left, is charged with participating in a drug conspiracy that involved marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine. (Photo by Dave Hendricks / CBS 4 News)

Agents worked closely with prosecutors through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces program, which conducts long-term, complex investigations. They called the case “Operation Ice River.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia Cook Profit summarized the investigation during a series of court hearings in September 2021.

Nacho Garza communicated with a Gulf Cartel boss in Camargo, according to Profit. Diego Reyes, meanwhile, had a “close relationship” with a Gulf Cartel boss in Miguel Aleman.

People who Profit described as “cooperating defendants” told the government that Diego Reyes frequently traveled with armed guards in Mexico.

“And these same cooperating defendants also indicate that Reyes was in line to take over a position in Mexico as one of the decision-makers of the Gulf Cartel,” Profit said on Sept. 20, 2021, when Diego Reyes appeared in court.

The investigation also revealed links between drug smugglers and Starr County officials, including a former county attorney, a former judge and the former city secretary for Rio Grande City.

Melissa Garza, left, is the former city secretary for the city of Rio Grande City. She’s charged with money laundering (Photo by Dave Hendricks / CBS 4 News)

Agents started making arrests in September 2021.

Prosecutors eventually secured indictments against 26 people. Faced with damning evidence, including recorded phone calls, 17 pleaded guilty.

Nacho Garza, Diego Reyes and seven other people charged in the case, however, may head to trial in March. They include:

1) Former Starr County Justice of the Peace Roel “Role” Valadez Jr., who is charged with smuggling drugs and laundering money.

Valadez allegedly provided the drug trafficking organization with information.

“For example, he’s identified to Ignacio Garza various vehicles as belonging to members of law enforcement,” Profit said on Sept. 20, 2021, when Valadez appeared in court.

Valadez also intervened when smugglers had legal problems.

“He’s used an official position of trust in order to aid individuals that he knew to be drug traffickers in order to assist them in getting people out on bond,” Profit said.

2) Nacho Garza’s wife, Melissa, who served as the city secretary for Rio Grande City.

As city secretary, Melissa Garza attended City Council meetings, responded to public information requests and managed local elections.

According to prosecutors, Melissa Garza also laundered drug money. The indictment links her to $78,740 the government seized in November 2020.

3) Hector Reyes Sr., a man in his mid-30s from Rio Grande City, who allegedly sacrificed animals to “bless” drug shipments.

“Before a narcotic load would be brought from, for example, from McAllen to San Antonio or Austin or other locations that we’ve learned from our investigation, they would do these rituals,” DEA Special Agent Patrick Zaruba said during a hearing on May 9, 2023.

Hector Reyes Sr. is charged with violating the federal Endangered Species Act in April 2021, when he “obtained a female jaguar intended for sacrifice,” according to an indictment against him.

Nacho Garza, Diego Reyes, Hector Reyes Sr. and Valadez are charged with conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. If convicted, they face 10 years to life in federal prison.

Melissa Garza is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, she faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.