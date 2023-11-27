McALLEN, TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — New details surfaced Monday in a federal lawsuit against Delia’s, the Rio Grande Valley restaurant that bills itself as the “best tamale maker in Texas.”

In affidavits filed on Monday afternoon, former employees without legal status in the United States said Delia’s provided them with fake documents.

After they were hired, however, Delia’s forced the employees to work long shifts without overtime, paid some employees less than minimum wage and threatened to call U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they complained, according to the lawsuit.

“The best word to describe it is exploitation,” said Douglas A. A’Hern, an attorney with offices in Houston and McAllen. “Straight exploitation.”

A’Hern and attorney Richard R. Alamia of Edinburg represent more than two dozen former employees who sued Delia’s in August.

The lawsuit accused Delia’s of fraud and demanded the company reimburse former employees for bogus payroll deductions.

An attorney who represents Delia’s couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Monday.

In September, however, the company denied any wrongdoing.

“Defendant denies that it has violated any applicable federal or state law, rule, or regulation,” according to a general denial filed by attorney Laura Alaniz of Houston, who represents Delia’s.

Delia’s also had the lawsuit removed to federal court.

A’Hern and Alamia responded on Monday, when they filed an amended lawsuit that accused Delia’s of violating the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

Along with the amended lawsuit, A’Hern and Alamia filed affidavits signed by former Delia’s employees.

According to the affidavits:

A former employee named Juana Cruz said Delia’s never paid her overtime, even when she worked about 80 hours in a single week.



Several former employees said Delia’s didn’t allow them to take lunch breaks.



A former employee named Jorge Mauleon said: “Everybody at Delia’s knew that most of the employees were illegals with no legal documents.”



Several former employees said Delia’s paid them in cash.



A former manager named Hector Gonzalez Cabera said the owner, Delia Lubin, “knew she was hiring people that were illegal.”



Several former employees said Delia’s provided them with fake documents so they could work for the company.



A former employee named Norma Conde said Delia’s paid her just $400 for 80 hours of work — less than minimum wage.

Along with affidavits, the former employees provided A’Hern and Alamia with pay stubs, tax records and the fake identification documents.

“They worked under stress. They worked long hours,” Alamia said. “And they weren’t being paid properly. Some of them were not paid overtime.”

The lawsuit requests that Delia’s pay the former employees for the overtime they worked, along with damages and attorney’s fees.

“Some of them are saying: Look, if we sue and all of the sudden there’s money that’s there, that’s fine,” A’Hern said. “But really, they just don’t want this to be happening to other people.”