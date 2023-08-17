McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A judge dismissed a long-running lawsuit against a McAllen businessman last week after he paid $205,000 in restitution.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. “Casey” Cooper of Washington, D.C., dismissed the lawsuit against Jose Luis Trejo, 52, of McAllen on Aug. 9.

The federal government sued Trejo in September 2017, claiming he participated in a conspiracy to defraud the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

“Mr. Trejo always denied any liability and aggressively fought the Government for several years,” according to a statement released by his attorney, Jason M. Davis of San Antonio. “The resolution and dismissal brings finality to the process with no finding whatsoever of any impropriety. Mr. Trejo looks forward to continuing his successful business ventures and philanthropic activities in the valley and elsewhere.”

The Export-Import Bank and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia declined to comment.

Trejo owns Best Medical Supply, which sells everything from wheelchairs to X-ray machines from a modest building in downtown McAllen.

“In 2009, Mr. Trejo thought he had made a multi-million-dollar sale of medical equipment to a doctor who was in the process of helping to build a hospital in northern Mexico,” according to a motion filed by Trejo’s attorneys. “Given the large expense of the purchase and the small size of Mr. Trejo’s company, Mr. Trejo and his customer in Mexico sought financing for the sale. That search took them into the complicated and arcane world of Export-Import Bank financing.”

The Export-Import Bank, which is part of the federal government, helps U.S. businesses sell goods and services to foreign buyers.

“Pursuant to an agreement known as ‘the Arrangement’ under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (the ‘OECD’), Ex-Im Bank can only finance up to a maximum of 85% of the contract price of goods or services,” according to the lawsuit filed against Trejo. “The remaining 15% must either be paid in cash by the buyer, or it can be financed by the exporter, the lender, or another third party.”

Trejo told the Export-Import Bank that Inmobiliaria Corpus Christi, the doctor’s company, planned to buy $4.9 million worth of medical equipment, according to the lawsuit.

Inmobiliaria Corpus Christi would pay Best Medical Supply at least 15% — $735,000 — up front. To cover the remaining amount, Inmobiliaria Corpus Christi borrowed nearly $4.2 million from Northstar Trade Finance, a Canadian company.

The Export-Import Bank guaranteed the loan.

A company affiliated with Inmobiliaria Corpus Christi made the first loan payment, nearly $502,000, to Northstar in June 2010, according to the lawsuit. The second loan payment, nearly $529,000, arrived in January 2011.

Inmobiliaria Corpus Christi never made another loan payment. Northstar filed a claim with the Export-Import Bank in September 2011.

The Export-Import Bank had to pay about $3.2 million, the amount Inmobiliaria Corpus Christi still owed Northstar.

Agents with the bank’s Office of Inspector General open an investigation. They reviewed bank records, contacted the doctor and spoke with Best Medical Supply employees.

The investigation revealed Trejo had provided Inmobiliaria Corpus Christi with money for the down payment and both loan payments, according to the lawsuit, which called the web of wire transfers a “round-trip” scheme.

In September 2009, when Inmobiliaria Corpus Christi needed to make the $735,000 down payment, Trejo wired the money to a company called CTA Fixtures, according to the lawsuit. The person who owned CTA Fixtures was also a part-owner of Inmobiliaria Corpus Christi.

CTA Fixtures, meanwhile, sent $735,000 to Trejo’s business, Best Medical Supply.

Trejo told Northstar that Best Medical Supply had received the down payment, according to the lawsuit. Trejo didn’t mention that he provided CTA Fixtures with the money.

In a letter, Trejo said he “received from the Borrower a down payment of US $735,000.00 equivalent to 15.00% of the Contract Amount,” according to the lawsuit. “Attached to the above form were five (5) BMS invoices for medical equipment sold to ‘Dr. Jose Ramon Enriquez, Inmobiliaria Corpus Christi, S.A. De C.V.’ in Durango, Mexico. Also attached were five (5) matching packing slips displaying a logo for Worldwide Imports, S.A. de C.V. These packing slips were submitted to NORTHSTAR as evidence that the export of all $4.9 Million in medical equipment had occurred.”

Northstar, which believed Inmobiliaria Corpus Christi had made the $735,000 down payment, sent the remaining money — nearly $4.2 million — to Best Medical Supply.

The Office of Inspector General, however, uncovered evidence that suggested Best Medical Supply didn’t actually send $4.9 million worth of medical equipment to Mexico.

In a September 2012 interview with the Office of Inspector General, the doctor said “he did not make the payments because he did not receive the equipment from BMS that he had agreed to purchase,” according to the lawsuit.

The doctor said Inmobiliaria Corpus Christi received just two shipments from Best Medical Supply, which contained 37 items.

“He said the total order was for 844 items,” according to the lawsuit. “Of the 37 items, he said the majority were mattresses, and he described the other equipment as old and damaged.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia sued Trejo in 2017, claiming he participated in a conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Trejo denied any wrongdoing and his attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

A judge sent Trejo and the government to mediation, but the case stalled in 2020, when a federal grand jury in McAllen charged Trejo with money laundering.

“Mr. Trejo has since received discovery in the criminal case. That discovery has revealed substantial overlap between the criminal case and this civil case,” according to a motion filed by Trejo’s attorneys, who said a confidential informant had “recorded several conversations with Mr. Trejo and solicited Mr. Trejo’s involvement in the transaction that is identified in the indictment. That CI will supposedly testify that he is an associate of a Mexican criminal organization who was responsible for coordinating the smuggling of contraband into Mexico through the port of entry at McAllen, Texas.”

Trejo made “extortion/protection payments” to the informant, according to the motion, so he could export medical equipment to Mexico.

The FBI also investigated Trejo’s involvement in the sale of a water tank to the Agua Special Utility District and financial transactions between Trejo and Hidalgo County EMS, a privately owned ambulance company that declared bankruptcy in 2019.

Ultimately, though, Trejo struck a deal with prosecutors.

Trejo admitted to arranging for someone without legal status in the United States to fly from McAllen to San Antonio. In exchange, prosecutors dropped the money laundering charge.

A judge placed Trejo on probation for three years.

Trejo also settled with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

In exchange for $205,000, the government agreed to drop all civil claims against Trejo. He admitted no liability.