LA JOYA, TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Independent School District approved a one-year contract with Superintendent Heriberto “Beto” Gonzalez on Wednesday amid concerns any superintendent hired by the school board could be fired by the Texas Education Agency in just a few months.

La Joya ISD agreed to pay Gonzalez a $325,000 annual salary. If the state takes over La Joya ISD and selects a new superintendent, Gonzalez will receive a severance package worth $162,500 — six months of his salary.

“We don’t know the outcome of what’s going to happen,” said La Joya ISD school board President Alex Cantu. “We’re doing our part as a district to make sure that TEA understands that the necessary measures have been put in place.”

With more than 24,000 students and nearly 4,000 employees, La Joya ISD is among the largest school districts in the Rio Grande Valley.

Cantu said La Joya ISD deserves a permanent superintendent, and trustees believe Gonzalez is the right person for the job.

Gonzalez makes decisions based on data, Cantu said, not politics.

“As you see, there’s been a lot of change and a lot of good things happening in our district,” Cantu said. “I just felt that the district did deserve a permanent superintendent. And our kids deserve it too.”

Heriberto D. “Beto” Gonzalez started his career in California, where he taught high school Spanish and English literature. When he wasn’t teaching, Gonzalez coached basketball and worked with migrant students, according to his resume.

La Joya ISD Superintendent Heriberto “Beto” Gonzalez. (Photo courtesy of La Joya ISD.)

In 2004, when President George W. Bush was re-elected, Gonzalez accepted a job with the U.S. Department of Education. Gonzalez handled public affairs, according to his resume, and worked in the Office of Vocational and Adult Education.

After two years in Washington, he moved to Texas and became a superintendent.

Gonzalez served as superintendent of Temple ISD, deputy superintendent of Brownsville ISD and superintendent of Mercedes ISD, according to his resume. He also worked for the Libre Initiative, which advocates for school choice.

In 2016, he became the superintendent of Webb CISD, a small, rural school district near Laredo with less than 300 students.

Gonzalez resigned from Webb CISD in May 2022, according to documents released under the Texas Public Information Act, in exchange for a nearly $41,000 severance package.

La Joya ISD hired Gonzalez in April 2023, when Superintendent Gisela Saenz retired.

Gonzalez received about $1,100 per day to serve as interim superintendent. La Joya ISD also provided Gonzalez with a $1,000 per month “Transportation Stipend” and a $500 per month “Technology Stipend.”

A month after Gonzalez accepted the job, the Texas Education Agency released a report on corruption and conflicts of interest at La Joya ISD.

The report concluded La Joya ISD had systemic problems and recommended that Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath replace the local school board with a board of managers. Along with a board of managers, the commissioner would select a superintendent for the district.

La Joya ISD hired John Scott, a prominent lawyer and lobbyist, to appeal the recommendation.

In the meantime, La Joya ISD still needed a permanent superintendent. Anyone who accepted the job, however, could be fired by the state if La Joya ISD lost the appeal.

The uncertainty didn’t appear to bother Gonzalez, who applied for the superintendent position anyway.

Trustees voted 5-1 to approve the contract with Gonzalez during a school board meeting on Wednesday night.

Trustee Roberto Zamora, who remains troubled by how La Joya ISD handled the search for a permanent superintendent, voted against the contract. Trustee Alda T. Benavides didn’t attend the meeting.

The contract included a severance package for Gonzalez if the state takes over La Joya ISD and selects a new superintendent.

“The intention of this provision is to uphold the Superintendent’s financial and professional stability, recognizing the service rendered till the date of such transition,” according to a draft copy of the contract released by La Joya ISD, “and to limit the liability of the District in the event the current elected Board of Trustees is replaced.”