MCALLEN, TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — A jury found a security guard not guilty Wednesday on federal kidnapping and hostage-taking charges.

Ernesto Gaona Gonzalez, 59, of Mission was accused of kidnapping a woman from Anzalduas Park in September 2022. After a three-day trial, however, a jury took less than two hours to find Gaona not guilty.

“First and foremost, what the government alleged my client did, he did not do,” said attorney Carlos A. Garcia of Mission, who represented Gaona. “The jury reached the right verdict.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, which prosecuted the case, declined to comment.

Ernesto Gaona Gonzalez

Gaona worked for MLG Protection Services, which provided security at Anzalduas Park.

On Sept. 4, 2022, a man approached Border Patrol and showed agents a series of WhatsApp messages from a woman.

“In those messages, the woman had sent a photo of an older man in a security guard uniform,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jongwoo “Daniel” Chung said during a hearing in April 2023. “And repeated messages saying that she was about to be raped.”

During the conversation, the man received a call from the woman’s phone.

“There was a man on the line who was saying: ‘Hey, you know, if you give me $300 I’ll let the woman go,’” Chung said.

Agents found the woman in Gaona’s car.

The woman, a citizen of El Salvador with no legal status in the United States, claimed she crossed the border with a group of migrants. She became separated from the group and stumbled across Gaona, who offered her a drink.

“When they were alone in the car, he told her that he would drop her off at a store if she had sex with him,” Chung said.

A grand jury indicted Gaona on charges of kidnapping, hostage-taking and transporting an illegal alien within the United States.

Gaona pleaded not guilty and spent more than seven months in jail awaiting trial.

Testimony started on Monday, when the woman took the witness stand.

Garcia said data extracted from the woman’s phone, including call logs and WhatsApp messages, raised serious questions about her story.

“One of the smugglers that was traveling with her, who she had saved on her phone as ‘Amor,’ was the one who coordinated a story to Border Patrol that she was being held against her will,” Garcia said. “With threats to rape her, and also trying to extort money for her release.”

Garcia said he didn’t think the jury found her story credible.

A photo of the WhatsApp messages introduced at trial.

“She was just very deceptive in her testimony,” Garcia said. “She claims she didn’t remember where she got her phone. She claims she didn’t remember why she saved this guy as ‘Amor.’”

The woman’s story didn’t match the evidence, Garcia said, and her evasiveness on the witness stand made the situation worse.

“That just unraveled their case completely, in my opinion,” Garcia said.

The jury started deliberating at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday, according to the docket. By 5:24 p.m., the jurors had reached a verdict: Not guilty.

“All this time he’s been in custody and they never looked at the cell phone extractions. We did,” Garcia said. “And we were able to get that in front of the jury, thank God, and they saw through the bullshit.”