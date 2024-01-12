McALLEN, TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County has reached a settlement with the family of Jorge Gonzalez Zuniga, a farmworker who died after being arrested by sheriff’s deputies.

Attorneys informed U.S. District Judge Ricardo Hinojosa about the settlement on Thursday.

The attorneys didn’t reveal any details about the settlement, which must be approved by the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court, a lawyer appointed to represent Gonzalez’s son and the judge.

Gonzalez was arrested on April 12, 2020, when the Sheriff’s Office dispatched several deputies to a trailer park near Delta Lake.

During the call, deputies stumbled across Gonzalez, who had attended a party in the trailer park and fallen asleep on the ground.

Gonzalez appeared to be intoxicated, according to the Sheriff’s Office report, and the deputies struggled to wake him up.

When he did wake up, the deputies told Gonzalez to either find a friend to stay with or leave the trailer park.

Gonzalez “walked around the park, appeared lost and was knocking on several doors,” according to the Sheriff’s Office report. Gonzalez told the deputies he wanted to walk home.

The deputies, however, became concerned that Gonzalez “was too intoxicated to walk,” according to the Sheriff’s Office report.

They decided to arrest Gonzalez for violating Hidalgo County’s COVID-19 emergency management plan, a Class B misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor.

Gonzalez attempted to run away.

The deputies shocked Gonzalez with a stun gun, according to the Sheriff’s Office report. When that didn’t work, they pulled out pepper spray, which hit Gonzalez in the eyes.

After a fight, they managed to place Gonzalez in handcuffs and leg irons.

Deputies arrested Jorge Gonzalez Zuniga after a struggle on April 12, 2020. (Screenshot from a video released by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.)

A dashboard camera recorded part of the struggle.

In the recording, which the Sheriff’s Office released under the Texas Public Information Act, someone can be heard saying: “Let’s go” several times.

“You f—ing paralyzed me,” Gonzalez said.

The deputies apparently didn’t believe him.

“At the time Mr. Gonzalez’s mug shot was taken, he is unable to hold his head up and has to be assisted by the deputies,” according to a lawsuit filed by Gonzalez’s family. “These obvious injuries, including a large swollen neck, cuts and contusions were present the night prior and for hours before this mug shot was taken, yet the jail officials acted with deliberate indifference and at no time sent Mr. Gonzalez for medical evaluation or treatment. Instead, he was thrown into the ‘drunk tank’ and left alone.”

Gonzalez spent more than 20 hours at the Hidalgo County jail before the Sheriff’s Office realized he’d suffered serious injuries. At 12:11 a.m. on April 13, the Sheriff’s Office called an ambulance, which transported Gonzalez to a hospital in McAllen.

A photo of Jorge Gonzalez Zuniga after his arrest. Attorneys for his family included the photo in a federal lawsuit filed against Hidalgo County.

“During the course of his hospital stay he underwent multiple surgeries,” according to the lawsuit, “and due to his paralysis he was on a ventilator to enable him to breathe.”

Gonzalez died on July 15, 2020, about two months after his arrest. He was 23 years old.

After his death, Gonzalez’s family sued Hidalgo County, four deputies and two nurses at the county jail for violating his civil rights.

They denied any wrongdoing.

Attorneys for Hidalgo County, the deputies and the nurses filed motions for summary judgment in December, asking a judge to dismiss the case.

They reached a settlement before the judge ruled on the motions.