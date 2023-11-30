McALLEN, TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — A former member of the Weslaco City Commission was sentenced to more than 2 years in prison Thursday for accepting bribes from a local businessman.

During a hearing on Thursday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez sentenced Gerardo “Jerry” Tafolla, 57, of Weslaco — who served on the City Commission from 2009 to 2019 — to 30 months in federal prison.

Tafolla apologized to the citizens of Weslaco and his family.

“I failed them,” Tafolla said.

Tafolla graduated from Weslaco High School in 1984 and spent more than 20 years working in Harlingen, where he assembled rockets for the United Launch Alliance, a partnership between Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

In 2008, when Weslaco switched from at-large City Commission seats to districts that represented different parts of the city, Tafolla started paying more attention to local politics.

Tafolla decided to run for District 4. He campaigned on improving Westgate Drive, a major north-south road in Weslaco.

His friend Ricardo “Rick” Quintanilla, a local businessman, ran the campaign. Tafolla won the race and joined the City Commission in May 2009.

After the election, Quintanilla introduced Tafolla to Leonel J. Lopez Jr., a Starr County power broker with connections throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Weslaco planned to spend millions on infrastructure projects, including a major upgrade for the local water treatment plant.

Leo Lopez wanted the City Commission to steer the contracts to certain engineers. He started writing checks to Quintanilla, who split the money with Tafolla. In exchange, Tafolla voted to approve the contracts.

Exactly how much cash Tafolla accepted during the scheme remains a mystery.

In 2019, when he pleaded guilty, Tafolla admitted that he received at least $20,000. In 2022, when he testified during a trial, Tafolla said he didn’t know the exact amount but estimated he received $10,000 to $15,000.

Leo Lopez, however, paid $85,950 to Quintanilla from September 2011 to October 2014, according to an indictment filed in the case against Quintanilla. If they split the money evenly, Tafolla would have received $42,975.

Tafolla returned to court Thursday afternoon for sentencing.

With his family watching from the gallery, Tafolla apologized and requested an opportunity to make things right.

Former Weslaco City Commissioner Gerardo “Jerry” Tafolla, center, with former City Commissioner David Fox and former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar Jr. All three were convicted in the Weslaco water treatment plant bribery case. (Photo courtesy of the city of Weslaco.)

Attorney Alma Garza of Edinburg, who represented Tafolla, argued that he was a minor participant in the scheme.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Roberto “Bobby” Lopez Jr., who prosecuted the case, disagreed.

While he received significantly less money than other participants, Tafolla was an elected official during the conspiracy, Bobby Lopez said, and voted to approve the contracts.

Alvarez, the federal judge, rejected Tafolla’s request for a role adjustment.

When officials take bribes, they damage public trust in government, Alvarez said, which hurts the community and may cause long-term damage to democracy.

If he wants a second chance, Alvarez suggested that Tafolla volunteer or find another way to positively impact the community when he’s released.

Alvarez sentenced Tafolla to 30 months in prison followed by a year of supervised release.