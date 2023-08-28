McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former state trooper accused of assisting his father’s drug trafficking organization pleaded guilty on Monday.

Pablo Talavera Jr., 35, of Pharr admitted to lying during an interview with FBI agents in April 2019, when drug smugglers kidnapped his father.

Talavera Jr. said his father — Pablo Talavera Sr. — wasn’t involved with drug trafficking. Talavera Jr., however, had known for years that his father smuggled drugs.

“Talavera lied to the FBI during a critical moment — betraying his badge and breaching the public trust,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a statement. “In doing so, Pablo Talavera chose his father’s criminal organization over the people he was sworn to protect. Now, this office will hold him to account for his corruption.”

Talavera Jr. worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety from 2015 to 2021, according to documents released under the Texas Public Information Act.

The FBI arrested Talavera Jr. during an investigation that focused on his father, Pablo Talavera Sr., who headed a drug trafficking organization that smuggled methamphetamine from Texas to Tennessee.

“In the course of the investigation, FBI agents learned that Talavera, Sr. made representations that he had family members, both in corrections and with probation, that could assist him with obtaining information for the benefit of the Talavera DTO,” according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. “Talavera Sr. also claimed to have an attorney friend who could get Talavera Sr. any information on any case for a fee of several thousand dollars.”

The FBI also discovered that Talavera Jr. worked for the Department of Public Safety.

An informant told the FBI that Talavera Jr. “utilized his position as a Texas DPS State Trooper to obtain and provide law enforcement sensitive information and escort money (bulk cash) and/or narcotic loads for the Talavera DTO,” according to the criminal complaint.

Agents set up a sting operation.

On July 30, 2021, an informant met with Talavera Sr. During the meeting, the informant asked Talavera Sr. if he could obtain the registration information for a car that had been impounded by the Department of Public Safety in Live Oak County.

Talavera Sr. agreed — and said his son had assisted the drug trafficking organization in the past, according to the criminal complaint. The informant provided Talavera Sr. with the car’s license plate number.

On Aug. 8, the informant received a text message from Talavera Sr. that included the registration information.

The FBI asked the Department of Public Safety to review data from the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System to find out who had searched for the license plate number.

It was Talavera Jr.’s account, according to the criminal complaint.

During a conversation with a cooperating defendant in the case, Talavera Jr. admitted that he conducted searches for his father.

“One was a recent query,” according to the criminal complaint, which summarized what Talavera Jr. told the cooperating defendant, “and the other occurred a long time ago.”

The criminal complaint doesn’t identify the cooperating defendant by name.

A grand jury indicted Talavera Jr. in November 2021. The indictment charged him with participating in a conspiracy to possess methamphetamine and heroin with intent to distribute.

Faced with a minimum of 10 years in prison, Talavera Jr. struck a deal with prosecutors.

Talavera Jr. agreed to plead guilty to making a false statement to FBI agents, which is punishable by a maximum of 5 years in prison. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop the drug charge.

As part of his plea, Talavera Jr. admitted that he made a false statement to FBI agents in April 2019, when drug smugglers kidnapped his father.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jesse Salazar, who is prosecuting the case, said the smugglers apparently kidnapped Talavera Sr. after the government seized $500,000 in drug money.

After the kidnapping, FBI agents interviewed Talavera Jr.

The FBI asked Talavera Jr. if his father was “involved in illegal narcotics trafficking,” Salazar said.

Talavera Jr. knew his father smuggled drugs, Salazar said, but he told the FBI his father wasn’t involved.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7.