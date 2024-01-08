McALLEN, TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — A former San Juan police sergeant who grabbed a handcuffed man by the shoulders and kneed him in the groin pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor on Monday.

During a hearing on Monday afternoon, former police Sgt. Juan Pablo “J.P.” Galindo admitted that he struck the man — who had already been handcuffed and restrained by two other police officers — in the testicles.

“Guilty,” Galindo said.

A federal grand jury indicted Galindo after reviewing an incident on Dec. 14, 2015, when the San Juan Police Department responded to a call about a runaway teenager.

Officer Elias Lopez found the teenager, 17-year-old Stacy Torres, with her boyfriend, 19-year-old Victor Manuel Aguirre. They had been staying with Aguirre’s grandmother in a two-bedroom apartment on the 200 block of Camino Real in San Juan.

Lopez handcuffed Torres and walked her through the apartment.

“As I was stepping out of the apartment through the front door I felt Victor unexpectedly attack me from behind,” according to a statement Lopez signed on Dec. 29, 2015, “as he punched me on the back of my head.”

Aguirre told a different story.

In a statement, Aguirre said Lopez attempted to shut the front door after leaving the apartment. Aguirre wouldn’t let him.

“I then saw the Officer throwing Stacy in the ground and I told him ‘Que Onda,’” according to a statement Aguirre signed on Dec. 15, 2015, “and he then came after me and pushed me with his two open hands.”

Lopez requested backup.

Galindo, who had just completed a border security assignment, heard the call on his radio.

“At that moment, I got anxious. I jumped out of my chair. I ran to dispatch to see what was going on. The dispatcher told me he didn’t know, that he was at a runaway call,” Galindo said on April 26, 2016, when he testified during an arbitration hearing. “I kept on telling him, ‘Ask for status, ask for status,’ and he did, but on one of the transmissions you could hear that he was either gargling or gasping for air.”

Galindo rushed to assist Lopez. When he arrived, other police officers had already handcuffed Aguirre.

“As he got close to me, he started getting argumentative,” Galindo said, according to the arbitration transcript.

Aguirre apparently recognized Galindo, but Galindo didn’t remember Aguirre.

“To me, he wanted to argue or not get into the vehicle,” Galindo said, according to the arbitration transcript.

Galindo said he “decided to strike the femoral nerve on the inner of his thigh,” a tactic San Juan police officers had learned during training.

Video from another officer’s body camera shows Galindo grab Aguirre by the shoulders and knee him — hard. At the time, Aguirre’s hands were cuffed behind his back and his arms were restrained by two other police officers.

In his statement, Aguirre said that Galindo actually struck him in the testicles, not the inner thigh.

Aguirre screamed. His legs buckled. And officers pushed him into the back of a police car.

Less than 10 seconds elapsed from the moment Galindo exited his police car to the moment he kneed Aguirre in the groin.

Someone leaked the video to then-CBS 4 News reporter Ashly Custer, which pressured the police department to respond. San Juan fired Galindo two weeks later.

Galindo appealed the decision.

After reviewing the video, an independent arbitrator determined that Galindo had acted in “reasonable conformity” with his training. He returned to work and received a promotion to sergeant.

In December 2019, though, a federal grand jury indicted Galindo.

The indictment charged him with “willfully depriving V.A. of the right, secured and protected by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, to be free from the use of unreasonable force” by a law enforcement officer.

Galindo pleaded not guilty.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas didn’t explain why prosecutors waited nearly four years to bring a case against Galindo.

San Juan suspended Galindo without pay.

“Please be further advised that if you are found not guilty of the criminal charges, or if the criminal charges are dismissed outright, you have the option of filing an appeal from this Order of Temporary Suspension without pay to the Civil Service Commission, or to a hearing examiner,” according to a memo signed by then-police Chief Juan Gonzalez, which cited state law.

The pandemic delayed the case for years.

While he waited, Galindo switched careers and started taking classes at South Texas College.

The criminal case, however, remained pending. To put the eight-year-old incident behind him, Galindo struck a deal with the government.

Prosecutors reduced the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor. In exchange, Galindo agreed to plead guilty and never work in law enforcement again.

When he appeared before U.S. District Judge Ricardo Hinojosa on Monday afternoon, Galindo admitted that he assaulted Aguirre and that striking him in the testicles constituted unreasonable force.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 17. Galindo faces a maximum of one year in federal prison.