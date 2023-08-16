McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former administrator for a regional police academy was charged with possession of child pornography on Monday.

The McAllen Police Department arrested Gilberto Luna, 35, of Alamo on Monday.

Officers booked Luna at the Hidalgo County jail at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Luna was released at 6:48 p.m. after he posted bond.

Before he accepted a job with the police academy, Luna taught classes on law and criminal investigations at Sharyland Pioneer High School.

In July, a former Pioneer High School student told the police department that she dated Luna from 2018 to 2020.

Investigators assigned the woman a pseudonym — “Ms. Garcia” — to preserve her anonymity.

“Ms. Garcia stated over the course of their relationship, she and Mr. Luna went on multiple outings, had sexual intercourse and exchanged sexually explicit photographs between each other,” according to an affidavit filed with the McAllen Municipal Court. “Ms. Garcia stated several of their sexual encounters were on school campus, causing fellow students to spread rumors of their involvement. Ms. Garcia stated she and her friends were coached by Mr. Luna in the event that school personnel were to question the nature of their relationship.”

Luna was arrested on Aug. 1 and charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony.

It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday afternoon whether or not the child pornography charge was connected to the improper relationship charge.

Possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Luna, who could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon.