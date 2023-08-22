McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former La Joya school board President Oscar “Coach” Salinas was sentenced to 14 months in prison Tuesday for attempting to extort an engineering company.

During a hearing on Tuesday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez sentenced Oscar “Coach” Salinas, 54, of Sullivan City to 14 months in federal prison.

“I totally regret doing that,” Salinas said. “I did it under the influence.”

The case against Salinas, who served on the La Joya school board from 2012 to 2022, is part of a federal investigation that revealed widespread corruption in western Hidalgo County.

Prosecutors brought charges against more than a dozen people, including former Peñitas Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Lopez, who pleaded guilty to theft; former La Joya school board Trustee Armin Garza, who admitted to accepting kickbacks; and former Peñitas City Councilman Alex Guajardo, who confessed to bribing members of the school board.

Salinas attempted to extort L&G Consulting Engineers, an engineering firm based in Mercedes.

Jacinto Garza, the president of L&G Consulting Engineers, worked closely with Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Joe Flores. In February 2019, as Flores prepared to run for re-election, L&G Consulting Engineers put Salinas on the payroll.

L&G Consulting Engineers agreed to pay Salinas, who had no engineering experience, $8,000 per month for “Professional Services associated with sales,” according to a copy of the contract that surfaced during a lawsuit.

Salinas, meanwhile, supported Flores during the March 2020 Democratic Party primary. Flores lost to Everardo “Ever” Villarreal, a local businessman, by fewer than 100 votes.

Garza and other engineers who had supported Flores in the primary started donating money to Villarreal instead.

Oscar “Coach” Salinas, center, was sworn in for a second term in November 2016. (Photo courtesy of La Joya ISD.)

Oscar “Coach” Salinas addressed the crowd in November 2016, when he was sworn in for a second term. (Photo courtesy of La Joya ISD.)

Oscar “Coach” Salinas in 2016, when he was charged with assaulting his wife. She decided not to press charges, and the case was dismissed. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.)

In 2020, Oscar “Coach” Salinas ran for re-election with Armin Garza. They both pleaded guilty to public corruption charges in 2022. (Photo by Dave Hendricks / CBS 4 News.)

Oscar “Coach” Salinas addressed the crowd in November 2020, when he was sworn in for a third term. (Photo courtesy of La Joya ISD.)

Oscar “Coach” Salinas, left, joined the La Joya school board in November 2012. (Photo courtesy of La Joya ISD.)

At the time, Salinas was running for a third term on the La Joya school board. Villarreal supported a rival group of candidates.

Salinas was furious. He texted Garza on Oct. 25, 2020.

“We WILL BE FIRE HIS WIFE ON SWEARING IN DAY!” Salinas wrote to Garza in a text message, according to screenshots that surfaced in a lawsuit. “GUARANTEED!”

The text message referred to Ever Villarreal’s wife, Ruth, an insurance agent who had a contract with the La Joya Independent School District.

“We need to renegotiate MY CONTRACT!” Salinas wrote to Garza. “Si No? Ni Pedo! F— ever.”

Garza refused.

“Based on this txt you sent me, I don’t need to renegotiate any contract with you and also we at L&G do not condone this type of politics,” Garza responded. “Your employment was based on helping out the current commissioner but I believe this is no longer the case. I will send you your last chk on Monday.”

La Joya ISD fired Ruth Villarreal after the election, just as Salinas had promised.

After reviewing the text messages, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas charged Salinas with extortion.

“Just to add on that, ma’am,” Salinas said on March 3, 2022, when he pleaded guilty. “That the process to firing Ms. Ruth Villarreal — and I gave the documentation to my attorney — was already in process since December of 2019, but was on hold.”

“But nonetheless you made the threat,” said Alvarez, the federal judge. “And then you acted out on that threat, correct?”

“Yes, ma’am,” Salinas said.

While he awaited sentencing, Salinas was prohibited from drinking alcohol or using drugs.

Salinas, however, failed at least four drug tests and couldn’t stop using cocaine. In April 2023, a judge sent Salinas to jail.

He returned to court Tuesday afternoon wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and clear plastic glasses.

Salinas believed the insurance contract wasn’t a good deal for La Joya ISD, said his attorney, Christopher Sully of McAllen.

In the text messages, which Sully described as “improper,” Salinas made the mistake of linking the insurance contract to his work for L&G Consulting Engineers.

Sully emphasized that Salinas just wanted to explain the situation and wasn’t trying to equivocate.

“He has and he continues to accept responsibility for what he did wrong in this case,” Sully said.

Whether the contract was good or bad for La Joya ISD wasn’t the issue, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Roberto “Bobby” Lopez Jr., who prosecuted Salinas.

Alvarez, the federal judge, agreed.

As a school board trustee, Salinas had an obligation to La Joya ISD.

“Good or bad, the responsibility was to look out for the citizens of your community,” Alvarez said, but Salinas didn’t. “You were looking out for your own welfare.”