McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Hidalgo County lawman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to participating in a scheme to steal at least $300,000 from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Ramiro Martinez, 51, of McAllen pleaded not guilty on Wednesday morning.

Martinez is accused of stealing $300,000 or more from the Health and Human Services Commission between January 2014 and March 2020. The indictment against him doesn’t include any details about the case.

Attorney Artemio De La Fuente of Edinburg, who represents Martinez, wasn’t available for comment Thursday.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office, which handled the investigation, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Martinez worked for the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office off-and-on for the past 13 years, according to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records. He abruptly resigned on Tuesday, less than 48 hours before he appeared in court for arraignment.