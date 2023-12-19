CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — A former FedEx contractor who shipped cocaine and marijuana to drug dealers across the United States was sentenced to 11 years in prison Tuesday.

Rodolfo Hernandez Ramos, 45, of Rancho Viejo owned Rolynn’s Transportation, which delivered packages for FedEx.

Along with packages, Hernandez shipped thousands of pounds of cocaine and marijuana to drug dealers throughout the United States. They sent back millions in drug money.

“He’s very remorseful for what he’s done,” said attorney Rick Canales of Brownsville, who represented Hernandez.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the IRS started investigating Hernandez in 2014.

Agents worked closely with federal prosecutors through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces program, which targets major drug trafficking organizations.

They called the investigation “Broken Blue Line.”

Agents monitored Hernandez’s phone calls, tracked hundreds of FedEx packages and conducted surveillance outside his luxurious home in Rancho Viejo.

The investigation revealed that Hernandez and Luis Ortiz III, 43, of Mission had shipped marijuana and cocaine to drug dealers throughout the United States.

They purchased the drugs from people affiliated with the Gulf Cartel, according to DEA Special Agent Suzanne Minnick, who testified during a hearing in 2019.

Florentino Galvan, a pilot who occasionally worked for Mexican politicians, would strap bundles of marijuana to a crop duster, fly across the border and drop the drugs in a field.

Other members of the organization would transport the marijuana to stash houses in McAllen, where the bundles would be packaged for distribution.

They shipped the cocaine and marijuana to drug dealers in Texas and more than 20 other states, according to documents filed by prosecutors.

“During the period from January 2016 until February 2018, Federal Express records showed 70,230 pounds (or 31,922.7 kilograms) of what was believed to be drugs or bulk U.S. currency was sent through Federal Express using the five (5) accounts identified as belonging to or used by Rodolfo HERNANDEZ RAMOS,” according to a summary of the case filed in 2019, when he pleaded guilty. “Agents also identified at least three (3) Wells Fargo bank accounts that were used to pay for the shipment of illegal drugs.”

Agents arrested Hernandez in April 2019. The evidence against him was damning.

“This case involved an investigation which lasted for more than four (4) years and involves a voluminous amount of evidence for each defendant to review as part of discovery,” according to a motion filed by prosecutors. “There were five (5) Title III Court authorized wiretaps which were employed during this investigation which occurred between October 2017 and June 2018, and involved seven (7) individual telephone numbers.”

Agents also executed a dozen search warrants, which produced reams of evidence.

“These materials include approximately 20 boxes of business documents seized from one (1) of the searched locations,” according to the motion. “Finally, there are several thousand financial documents obtained throughout the money laundering portion of the investigation.”

Hernandez, Ortiz and other members of the organization pleaded guilty.

Galvan, the pilot, was sentenced to five years in prison. Hernandez and Ortiz returned to court Tuesday for sentencing.

“It’s been a long journey, judge,” said Canales, the attorney who represented Hernandez.

Based on the quantity of drugs involved, Hernandez’s leadership position within the organization and other factors, U.S. Sentencing Commission guidelines recommended a sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

Hernandez, however, had cooperated with the government after his arrest.

The information Hernandez provided allowed the government to arrest people who supplied the organization with drugs, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth A. Cusick, who handled the case.

As a result, the government filed a sealed motion that recommended a sentence of 15 years in prison. Canales asked the court to consider a sentence of just 10 years.

Before they discussed any additional details, Cusick asked U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos to seal the courtroom.

Gonzales granted the request but allowed members of Hernandez’s family to remain in the courtroom.

After roughly 20 minutes, Gonzales allowed other members of the public to re-enter the courtroom.

Hernandez had already been sentenced. What, if anything, he told the judge remains under seal.

According to information provided by the court, Hernandez was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison followed by five years on supervised release.

As part of his plea, Hernandez agreed to forfeit nearly $1.3 million and the home in Rancho Viejo.

Ortiz, who appeared in court alongside Hernandez, was sentenced to 8 years and 4 months in prison. A significant part of his sentencing hearing was also sealed.