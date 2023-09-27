LA JOYA, TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety dropped a felony charge against a La Joya ISD administrator in mid-September after investigators concluded they couldn’t actually prove he committed a crime, according to documents obtained by CBS 4 News.

Investigators arrested La Joya ISD Interim Transportation Director Jose Alaniz on Sept. 14. Within hours, the Department of Public Safety dropped the case against him.

After reviewing documents from the case, attorney Douglas A. A’Hern said the investigation appeared to show “cognitive bias at its worst.”

“Once the investigators convinced themselves that Alaniz might know — complicity in a conspiracy — they then concluded he did know with zero further proof,” said A’Hern, a criminal defense attorney with offices in Houston and McAllen who doesn’t represent anyone charged in the case.

The Department of Public Safety didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Jose Luz Alaniz, 41, of Mission became the interim director of the La Joya Independent School District Transportation Department in February, according to information released by La Joya ISD.

In late July or early August, a clerk apparently became concerned that 58 school buses needed to be inspected.

The clerk sent VIN numbers for all 58 school buses to Pablo’s Scrap Metal and Used Auto Parts, a business in Pueblo de Palmas that conducts vehicle inspections. According to affidavits signed by a Department of Public Safety investigator, Pablo’s Scrap Metal and Used Auto Parts created inspection records for the school buses without actually inspecting them.

According to a statement released by La Joya ISD, the clerk told an administrator what happened.

The administrator told the clerk to contact the Department of Public Safety.

An investigator with the Department of Public Safety prepared arrest warrants for the clerk, Laura Rodriguez, 39, of Peñitas, and Jose Pablo Rios, 31, of Peñitas, the owner of Pablo’s Scrap Metal and Used Auto Parts.

The investigator also prepared an arrest warrant for Alaniz, which charged him with engaging in organized criminal activity.

According to the affidavit, Rodriguez “is required by protocol to inform the interim director” about travel arrangements for school buses.

“This also means that ALANIZ had knowledge that the vehicles in question did not leave the La Joya ISD premises to get a valid safety inspection therefore allowing the vehicles to be registered at the Department of Motor Vehicles with a fraudulent Vehicle Inspection Report (VIR),” according to the affidavit. “The school bus drivers can only drive their buses to the inspection station with the approval of the interim Director ALANIZ. This is also an indicator that ALANIZ had knowledge that the buses were not inspected at the inspection station, but still were registered at the DMV using the fraudulent VIRs.”

Alaniz attended a meeting on Aug. 25, when Rodriguez told the Department of Public Safety what she did.

“They wanted to come clean about the situation of the school buses,” according to the affidavit, “referring to not taking the school buses to the inspection station.”

Investigators with the Department of Public Safety arrested Alaniz, Rodriguez and Rios on Sept. 14.

La Joya ISD placed Alaniz and Rodriguez on administrative leave after they were arrested.

The case against Alaniz, however, collapsed within hours and investigators filed a motion to quash the warrant.

“This request is based on the fact that after these people were detained, the interviews provided information which created a discrepancy in the timeline for when Jose Alaniz was involved with the fraudulent inspection of 58 La Joya ISD school buses and calls into question his culpability in the illegal activity,” according to the motion to quash the arrest warrant. “Due to the fact that it is not possible to prove that Mr. Alaniz knew before the illegal inspections were done, DPS requests the revocation of his arrest warrant.”

Alaniz returned to work that afternoon.

A’Hern, the criminal defense attorney who reviewed the documents for CBS 4 News, said the affidavit is filled with assumptions.

“They all start with ‘protocol’ that she informs him of anything. This assumes she did,” A’Hern said. “She was willing to commit 58 felonies, why would she care about breaking protocol?”

Attempts to contact Alaniz for comment though a family member and a co-worker were unsuccessful Tuesday.

The cases against Rodriguez and Rios, who are charged with tampering with a governmental record, remain pending.