BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Residents of a Brownsville neighborhood cannot breathe fresh air. Their homes and cars are caked in dust.

They are worried the dust may cause long-term health problems if something is not done.

“Shut it down,” said neighbor Juan Jose Buenostro of the mineral manufacturing company Milwhite Incorporated.

The company is located at 5487 South Padre Island Highway, east of Price Road. It is an area of the city that is industrial, commercial, and residential.

Homes, cars and pools in the neighborhood are filthy.

Buenostro said he is done with the company because he has been putting up with the dust since February.

An investigation by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality found that Milwhite failed to keep the community safe because it didn’t follow state health and safety codes.

The February report shows the sheet metal designed to stop the stop the dust was “mangled and misshapen.”

It also says Milwhite failed to meet emission conditions that month and again as recently as June.

TCEQ told Milwhite’s top officials to give them a plan to get in compliance by a July 12 deadline.

When CBS 4 Investigates visited Milwhite’s main office and signed in we could see that a TCEQ inspector visited the facility on July 13.

We were told the owners were out to lunch at noon and wouldn’t be back for several hours.

We left a number for a company official to call us, but as of Friday morning no calls have been returned.

While the neighborhood is fed up with the filth, Adhelemy Sanchez Martinez is fearful of what the minerals are doing to her two little girls.

“My daughter has eczema, dry skin. You know my both of my daughters have sinus problems, sinus infections. I can’t confirm or correlate that directly to that. But what if, right,” Sanchez Martinez said.

She says she can’t prove it, but the TCEQ’s report confirmed all that dust has barite and celestite and known to “cause irritation to the eyes and or respiratory tract and skin irritation.”

Milwhite’s track record according to the TCEQ report is not clean.

Brownsville City Commissioner Linda Mancias is listening to Juan and Adhelemy and dozens of others residents.

CBS 4 Investigates has learned commissioner Mancias, mayor John Cowen and representatives from Milwhite are meeting privately to get answers.