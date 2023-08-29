BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — Back in November 2021, the city of Brownsville made a big announcement.

The city’s economic development arm, the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corp., had partnered with a Canadian entrepreneur to bring space-related businesses to Brownsville.

J. Brant Arseneau made quite the impression.

He talked about becoming the J.P. Morgan of space. He name-dropped “Elon, Jeff and Richard.” And he said Brownsville reminded him of Silicon Valley in the 1990s.

“I don’t want to miss that opportunity to be here when Brownsville becomes the Silicon Valley of space,” Arseneau said during a news conference in November 2021.

The Greater Brownsville Incentives Corp. paid $750,000 to 9Point8 Capital and Spaced Ventures, two corporations linked to Arseneau.

Nearly two years later, Brownsville has little to show for it, according to a report prepared by the city auditor.

Brownsville sent a Notice of Default and Demand for Repayment to 9Point8 Capital in May, attempting to claw back $500,000.

During the audit, questions surfaced about whether or not the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corp. conducted background checks and took other basic steps before handing over hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Based on the lack of files, prior GBIC management and personnel did not keep files and did not verify existence and registration of the entity called 9Point8 Capital (company), documented to be a New York Corporation, before signing the Performance Agreement September 29, 2021 (agreement). Therefore, no one found that the company used an ‘assumed name’, also known as a ‘doing business as’ or ‘dba’, and incorrectly recorded the company’s state of formation and legal status to do business in Texas in the agreement,” according to the audit. “No background check on the founder was done or documented and documentation was not kept in entity files.”

Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez, who previously served as CEO of the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corp., told NBC 23 the city has addressed the problems identified by auditors.

Arseneau and Aaron Burnett, the CEO of Spaced Ventures, did not respond to requests for comment.

The city released the following statement: