SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Arrest warrants provided new details in the fatal shooting of a San Benito police officer earlier this month.

Rogelio Martinez Jr. and Rodrigo Axel Espinosa Valdez are both charged with capital murder of a peace officer in connection to the death of Lt. Milton Resendez. ValleyCentral obtained their arrest warrants providing information on the Oct. 17 pursuit, shooting and subsequent arrests.

First pursuit

On Oct. 17, a Texas Ranger responded to a shooting near the intersection of Greystone and Vermillion Avenue in Brownsville. Around the same time, a Cameron County Park Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a red GMC Sierra truck.

The driver identified himself as Martinez, and “engaged in a struggle” with the officer near the end of the vehicle.

The front passenger, identified as Espinosa Valdez, jumped into the driver’s seat and fled the scene, with Martinez diving into the bed of the truck as he fled away, the affidavit stated.

A Cameron County Precinct 1 deputy constable began pursuing the vehicle. At this point, officers were advised the front passenger had pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the patrol unit.

The deputy constable pulled out his weapon and returned fire, the document states.

The deputy said that the passenger then puled out a rifle and began shooting at him before driving down a small roadway and stopping momentarily.

Rogelio Martinez, Rodrigo Axel Espinosa Valdez (Cameron County Jail)

Two women carrying children then jumped out of the fleeing GMC Sierra, the warrant states.

The driver of the GMC continued to flee and the deputy’s vehicle, which had been hit several times at this point, had become disabled.

Authorities interviewed Katherine Martinez, who said she was one of the women in the rear seat of the GMC Sierra at the time of the traffic stop and shooting. She identified her brother, Rogelio, as the front passenger who was shooting at the deputy.

She identified a photo of Espinosa Valdez as the driver who continued to flee as Martinez shot at officers.

Investigators also learned of a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper whose unit had been struck by a bullet in its hood.

Second pursuit

As investigators attempted to ping Martinez’s phone to locate him, they were notified there was another pursuit with a different vehicle, suspected to be occupied by Martinez and Espinosa Valdez.

The vehicle was pursued to San Benito where multiple officers reported the front passenger was again shooting at officers. Authorities were then notified that Lt. Resendez had been shot by the front passenger in the fleeing vehicle. He was transported to a hospital where he died from a single gunshot wound.

Lt. Milton Resendez (City of San Benito)

Texas Rangers at the crime scene confirmed no San Benito Police Officers discharged their weapons at the fleeing vehicle, and only the front passenger in the suspect’s vehicle fired his weapon, the document stated.

The vehicle continued fleeing south to Brownsville, where a DPS trooper shot out one of the suspect’s tires. Martinez and Espinosa Valdez bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended.

Investigators interviewed Martinez, who confessed he was the front passenger who fired at a DPS trooper, the deputy constable and murdered Lt. Resendez, the warrant stated.

Martinez escorted investigators to an area in Cameron County where he hid the rifle he used to shoot at the officers.

Martinez and Espinosa Valdez were arraigned Oct. 19 and their bonds were each set at $2.5 million.