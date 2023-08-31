The federal courthouse in McAllen. (Photo by Mark Munoz / CBS 4 News.)

McALLEN, TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — After being caught with 1,500 pounds of marijuana, a Starr County man was sentenced to more than 2 years in prison on Thursday.

Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced Adrean Espitia Garza, 26, of Rio Grande City to two years and six months in prison on Thursday morning.

“He was a delivery guy, so to speak,” said attorney Fabian Guerrero of McAllen, who represented Espitia. “A ‘transporter,’ they’re called.”

Adrean Espitia Garza. (Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety.)

Espitia was arrested during Operation Ice River, which targeted a drug trafficking organization affiliated with the Gulf Cartel. Members of the organization smuggled marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine through Starr County from 2020 to 2023.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration started making arrests in 2021. Prosecutors eventually brought charges against more than 30 people accused of smuggling drugs, laundering money and threatening federal agents.

Ignacio “Nacho” Garza, 51, of Rio Grande City and Diego Alberto Reyes Roiz, 42, of Rio Grande City allegedly headed the organization.

They communicated with Gulf Cartel bosses in Camargo and Miguel Aleman, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia Cook Profit, who summarized the case during a hearing in September 2021.

“We have cooperating defendants who have indicated that when Reyes is in Mexico, he is often escorted by armed guards,” Profit said, adding that prosecutors had been informed Reyes “was in line to take over a position in Mexico as one of the decision makers of the Gulf Cartel.”

Profit also said that Garza funded Starr County Justice of the Peace Roel “Role” Valadez Jr.’s campaign in 2018. Valadez won the Democratic Party primary and ran unopposed that November.

“Which the government believes was for purposes of having influence within the Starr County area,” Profit said. “Influence in terms of the judicial system.”

Garza and Reyes, who pleaded not guilty, claimed they actually worked in construction.

Valadez, meanwhile, was indicted on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. He pleaded not guilty and resigned.

During the investigation, federal agents conducted surveillance on a ranch near Rio Grande City High School.

On Aug. 6, 2021, agents watched a white Dodge truck enter the ranch. When the truck left the ranch, it was pulling a large cattle trailer.

Officers stopped the truck near George West.

They found Espitia behind the wheel — and more than 1,500 pounds of marijuana in the trailer.

A federal grand jury charged Espitia with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He pleaded guilty in March 2023.

Espitia returned to court Thursday morning for sentencing.

Wearing a surgical mask, a white shirt and blue jeans, Espitia apologized. If given the chance, Espitia said he wanted to complete a certification in welding.

Crane, the federal judge, sentenced Espitia to two years and six months in prison.